Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 148,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,904,955.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,879,687.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $5,537,515.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,357,287.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,993.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,942.70, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

