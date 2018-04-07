Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 135.25%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JAG opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2,921.41, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of -1.13. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 148,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,904,955.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,632,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,879,687.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $129,583.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,993 over the last ninety days.

JAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

