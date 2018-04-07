James Fisher & Sons (FSJ) Insider Malcolm S. Paul Buys 8,000 Shares

James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) insider Malcolm S. Paul purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($21.41) per share, with a total value of £122,000 ($171,252.11).

FSJ opened at GBX 1,522 ($21.36) on Friday. James Fisher & Sons has a 1-year low of GBX 1,340 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,775 ($24.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 19.30 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from James Fisher & Sons’s previous dividend of $9.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSJ. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.90) price target on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group dropped their price target on shares of James Fisher & Sons from GBX 1,690 ($23.72) to GBX 1,670 ($23.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; diving and marine consultancy services; integrated marine contract services; mass-flow excavation services; marine and diving services; and products that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

