Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1 Million in Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Impax Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,470,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,573,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 76,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Impax Laboratories by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPXL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,441.76, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Impax Laboratories Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Impax Laboratories Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impax Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Impax Laboratories Profile

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

