Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (GENY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.96% of Principal Millennials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ GENY opened at $35.07 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

