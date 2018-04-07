Jane Street Group LLC Invests $936,000 in ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe (UPV) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.10% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of UPV opened at $56.37 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jane-street-group-llc-invests-936000-in-proshares-ultra-msci-europe-upv-updated.html.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

