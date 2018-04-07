Janus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (JNS)

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Janus token can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and C-CEX. Janus has a total market capitalization of $744,390.00 and $0.00 worth of Janus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Janus has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002903 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00676115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00181039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Janus Token Profile

Janus launched on December 31st, 2016. Janus’ total supply is 25,201,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,020,335 tokens. Janus’ official message board is medium.com/@Janus_Token. The official website for Janus is janustoken.com. Janus’ official Twitter account is @Janus_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Janus token is a crypto asset built and issued on the NXT blockchain and later on migrated to the Ardor blockchain. A total amount of 100,000,000 tokens will be issued, of which 97% will be destributed to ICO investors. The Janus ICO will be held with the collaboration of the NXT team, which will perform as an escrow agent. The Janus project will then donate 5% of the funds received to the development of the NXT and Ardor projects. The Janus token was created as a way to fund the Janus project and to allow token holders to share in the profits created by the Janus company through an automated and transparent dividends issuance system on the NXT platform. The company will also release an annual report in which its financial standing will be detailed along with key milestones achieved. Janus will be a software and services company that uses common technology to implement distinctly branded projects targeting a number of carfully selected markets. The Janus project has outlined content management, online and self publishing, marketplaces for targeted audiences and digital assets, online education technology, social fintech platforms, crypto financial services and social applications as some of the areas in which the company will develop solutions. “

Buying and Selling Janus

Janus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Janus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Janus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Janus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

