Jefferies Group Analysts Give Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) a $31.00 Price Target

Jefferies Group set a $31.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHGE. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes, a GE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.61.

Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,554.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jefferies-group-analysts-give-baker-hughes-a-ge-bhge-a-31-00-price-target.html.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.