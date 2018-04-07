PQ Group Holdings Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of PQ Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:PQG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,915.00 and a PE ratio of 31.39. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

