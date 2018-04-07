Jefferies Group LLC Invests $422,000 in Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at $189,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $55,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,596 shares of company stock worth $225,544 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on Jack in the Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.62.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,541.54, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

