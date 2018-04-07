NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,162,000 after acquiring an additional 751,896 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3,633.4% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 489,597 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 34.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after buying an additional 209,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.89 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,644.23, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.23.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jefferies-group-llc-decreases-position-in-northwestern-corp-nwe-updated-updated.html.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.