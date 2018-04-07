Jefferies Group LLC Has $477,000 Position in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 152,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3,209.98, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $714.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

