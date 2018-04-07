Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Investment Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Investment Technology Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ITG stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Investment Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $666.24, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investment Technology Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Investment Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investment Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jefferies-group-llc-invests-445000-in-investment-technology-group-itg-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.