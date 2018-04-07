Jefferies Group LLC Invests $429,000 in Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Co. (NYSE:GTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,597,000 after buying an additional 257,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,515,000 after buying an additional 354,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after buying an additional 287,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $13,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Getty Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,016.19, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Getty Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of June 30, 2017, the Company’s 825 properties were located in 26 states across the United States and Washington, District of Columbia.

