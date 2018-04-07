JET8 Hits Market Cap of $2.47 Million (CRYPTO:J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. JET8 has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $8,393.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00673942 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00179888 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,232,622 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

