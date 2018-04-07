Jewels Hits Market Cap of $38,767.00 (CRYPTO:JWL)

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Jewels coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jewels has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Jewels has a total market cap of $38,767.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jewels Profile

Jewels (JWL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. The official website for Jewels is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Buying and Selling Jewels

Jewels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Jewels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

