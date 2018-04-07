Jin Coin Market Capitalization Hits $148,065.00 (CRYPTO:JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Jin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jin Coin has a total market cap of $148,065.00 and $0.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00245710 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015100 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

JIN is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,524 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com.

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jin Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

