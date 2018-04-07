Jinko Solar (JKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.40 million. Jinko Solar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

JKS opened at $19.11 on Friday. Jinko Solar has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.00, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jinko Solar stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Jinko Solar worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Jinko Solar in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS began coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Jinko Solar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jinko Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jinko Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jinko-solar-jks-posts-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinko Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinko Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.