Jinn (CRYPTO:JINN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Jinn token can currently be bought for $738.39 or 0.08915210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jinn has traded flat against the dollar. Jinn has a market cap of $43.35 million and $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002978 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00680205 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00181548 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Jinn Profile

Jinn’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,703 tokens. Jinn’s official Twitter account is @jinnlabs. Jinn’s official website is www.jinnlabs.com.

Jinn Token Trading

Jinn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Jinn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jinn must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jinn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

