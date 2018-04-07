Jodi A. Chandler Sells 1,254 Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $31,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,955.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.10, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

