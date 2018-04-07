John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 10,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$24,200.00.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 37,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00.

OSK stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.47. The company had a trading volume of 328,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,594. Osisko Mining Inc has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$5.65.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Beacon Securities upgraded Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.08.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

