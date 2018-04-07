Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News coverage about Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.5225234424512 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $33.64. 4,806,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32,043.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

