Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Cut by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $349,877.28, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

