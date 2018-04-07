Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after buying an additional 265,518 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 134,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350,682.16, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

