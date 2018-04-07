Reviewing Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS: JMPLY) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Johnson Matthey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Johnson Matthey pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson Matthey pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Johnson Matthey and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huntsman 0 3 8 0 2.73

Huntsman has a consensus target price of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given Huntsman’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A Huntsman 6.73% 29.30% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Huntsman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $15.73 billion 0.53 $504.61 million $5.49 15.67 Huntsman $8.36 billion 0.82 $636.00 million $2.48 11.42

Huntsman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Matthey. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Matthey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats Johnson Matthey on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, which is a manufacturer of catalysts and catalyst systems for vehicles and industry; Process Technologies, which is a supplier of catalysts, licensing technologies and other services to the syngas, oleo/biochemical, petrochemical, oil refining and gas processing industries; Precious Metal Products, which is organized into its Services businesses, which include management, distribution, refining and recycling of precious metals, and its Manufacturing businesses, which fabricates products using precious metals or related materials, platinum group metal catalysts and platinum group metal chemicals; Fine Chemicals, which is a supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), custom services and catalyst technologies, and New Businesses, which focuses on its Battery Technologies, Atmosphere Control Technologies and Fuel Cells Businesses.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. Its Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects segments produce differentiated organic chemical products and its Pigments and Additives segment produces inorganic chemical products. The Company’s products are used in a range of applications, including those in the adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, personal care and hygiene, durable and non-durable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, paints and coatings, power generation, refining, synthetic fiber, textile chemicals and dye industries.

