Johnson Service Group plc (JSG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on May 11th

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JSG stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 139.60 ($1.96). 253,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,065. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 151.75 ($2.13).

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). The firm had revenue of £290.90 million for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

JSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec upped their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 170 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile rental related services. The Company is the supplier of workwear and protective wear. The Company operates through Textile Rental segment. The Textile Rental segment is engaged in the supplying and laundering of workwear garments and protective wear; linen services for the hotel, restaurant and catering markets, and high volume hotel linen services.

