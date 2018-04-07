Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.49.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.98. Joint has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.74% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

