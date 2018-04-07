Joint (JYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.25, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.98. Joint has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.74% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. sell-side analysts predict that Joint will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

