Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €36.76 ($45.38) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGY. HSBC set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.20 ($34.81) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

Shares of ETR:IGY traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €38.24 ($47.21). 381,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

About Innogy

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

