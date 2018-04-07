Fresenius Medical Care (FME) Given a €96.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €96.10 ($118.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €89.00 ($109.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($124.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.72 ($114.47).

Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at €82.92 ($102.37) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($115.83).

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

