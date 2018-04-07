Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 680 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $380,913.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

