JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 2.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,513,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 11.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown bought 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.37 per share, for a total transaction of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 305,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. 18,902,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024,250. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $81.64 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $383,967.56, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

