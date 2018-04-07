JPMorgan Chase Raises Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $17.50

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBLK. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.06, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 2.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 9, 2017, the company had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

