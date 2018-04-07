JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

JPMorgan Chase restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 6,250 ($87.73) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($87.03) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,435 ($76.29) to GBX 5,870 ($82.40) in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($65.97) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($88.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($81.80).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 5,276 ($74.06) on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,427 ($62.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,722 ($80.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($75.49), for a total transaction of £355,808.48 ($499,450.42).

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-ferguson-ferg-updated-updated.html.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.