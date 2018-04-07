JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Sold by Midas Management Corp

Midas Management Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Midas Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $380,913.13, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

