JPMorgan Chase Reiterates Overweight Rating for Just Eat (JE)

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($14.18) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Eat to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.93) to GBX 700 ($9.83) in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 790 ($11.09) to GBX 780 ($10.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 688.20 ($9.66) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

