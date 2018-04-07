DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($46.30) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a €38.50 ($47.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($44.44) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jungheinrich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.70 ($45.31).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €35.14 ($43.38) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €28.33 ($34.98) and a fifty-two week high of €42.94 ($53.01).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jungheinrich (JUN3) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/jungheinrich-jun3-rating-reiterated-by-dz-bank-updated.html.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.