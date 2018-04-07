Just Eat (LON:JE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 700 ($9.83) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 850 ($11.93).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($14.18) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 790 ($11.09) to GBX 780 ($10.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,199 ($16.83) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,200 ($16.84) to GBX 976 ($13.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.83) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 688.20 ($9.66) on Friday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

