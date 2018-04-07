Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Insider Ron Joyce Sells 250,500 Shares

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider Ron Joyce sold 250,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$1,440,375.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Ron Joyce sold 86,877 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$495,198.90.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Ron Joyce sold 232,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$1,313,556.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Ron Joyce sold 174,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$984,687.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Ron Joyce sold 167,100 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total transaction of C$952,470.00.

Just Energy Group stock opened at C$5.74 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.84 and a 52-week high of C$8.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$912.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$987.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JE. National Bank Financial raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

