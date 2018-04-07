K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of K2M Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of K2M Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

K2M Group stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $846.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.47. K2M Group has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. K2M Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that K2M Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in K2M Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,299,000 after buying an additional 97,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,654,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,164,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 267,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of K2M Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,132,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

