Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,676.95, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

