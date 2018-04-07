KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

KAZ has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of KAZ Minerals to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.46) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 604.29 ($8.48).

Shares of KAZ traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 866.80 ($12.17). 1,249,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 974.20 ($13.67).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

