KBC Group NV Buys 44,680 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $40,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in CVS Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 5,114,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,283. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65,599.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/kbc-group-nv-has-40-59-million-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.