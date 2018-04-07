Keane Group (FRAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $23.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 13,321,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $243,121,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,917,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,247,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $110,292.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,254.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,326,956 shares of company stock valued at $279,700,566.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keane Group by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Keane Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRAC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,661.21, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.70. Keane Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

