Keane Group (FRAC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th.

FRAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Keane Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Keane Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $23.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Keane Group stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1,734.17, a PE ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.39. Keane Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $19.83.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Keane Group had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $501.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.18 million. sell-side analysts predict that Keane Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keane Group news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 13,321,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $243,121,992.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,917,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,247,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmer Dale Reed sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $110,292.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,254.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,326,956 shares of company stock worth $279,700,566 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Keane Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keane Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

