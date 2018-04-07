KemCredit Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:KMC)

KemCredit (CURRENCY:KMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. KemCredit has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KemCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KemCredit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KemCredit has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00674821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00179869 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KemCredit Token Profile

KemCredit’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. KemCredit’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. KemCredit’s official Twitter account is @kemfesupport. KemCredit’s official website is kemfe.org. The Reddit community for KemCredit is /r/kemcredit.

Buying and Selling KemCredit

KemCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase KemCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KemCredit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KemCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

