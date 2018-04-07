KEMET (KEM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

News coverage about KEMET (NYSE:KEM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KEMET earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.4929460466215 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on KEMET from $22.50 to $24.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KEMET presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of KEM opened at $17.30 on Friday. KEMET has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $990.03, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 3.62.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.68 million. KEMET had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,751,874.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,021. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

