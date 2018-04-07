KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,858 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 577,914 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KemPharm stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 6.77% of KemPharm worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $9.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/kempharm-inc-kmph-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.