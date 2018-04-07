Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 365,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Kennametal worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $3,249.07, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.95.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

