Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give E.On (EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.30 ($15.19) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €11.00 ($13.58) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.60) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.38 ($12.82).

EOAN stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.02 ($11.13). The stock had a trading volume of 10,261,288 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

